Karnataka CM urges Railway Minister to open Gadag-Kustagi rail line in April

Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to schedule the inauguration of the much-awaited Gadag-Talkal Junction-Kustagi railway line in April.

He also urged the Railway Minister to invite Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, as a distinguished guest for the occasion, citing his longstanding contributions to Karnataka's development.

In a letter to the Railway Minister, Siddaramaiah emphasised that expanding railway infrastructure is crucial for economic growth, regional connectivity, and social development.

He noted that with this vision, the Gadag-Wadi railway line project was approved in the 2013-14 railway budget to establish a vital link between the Mumbai-Karnataka and Kalyana-Karnataka regions.

This long-pending project, spanning 275 km and estimated to cost Rs 22,000 crore, is expected to significantly boost trade, mobility, and economic integration across Karnataka, he said.

"I am pleased to inform you that the 60-km stretch from Gadag-Talkal-Kustagi and the 45-km stretch from Wadi to Shahapur are now ready for operations. The people of these regions have been eagerly awaiting the commencement of railway services, and their aspirations must be fulfilled without further delay," he wrote in a letter dated March 25.

"Given the significant contribution of the state government, I propose that the inauguration be held in Yelburga town, Koppal district, in April 2025," he added.

Siddaramaiah highlighted the "proactive" and "substantial" role played by the Karnataka government in supporting the project.

According to him, the state government has borne 50 per cent of the total project cost and has fully funded the acquisition of 6,000 acres of land, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to infrastructure development.

"I trust that the Ministry of Railways will accord due priority to this matter. Kindly confirm a convenient date for the inauguration, enabling us to coordinate the necessary arrangements in collaboration with railway authorities," he stated.

Further, Siddaramaiah added, "I have also communicated this proposal to V Somanna, Minister of State for Railways, for his consideration. I look forward to your positive response and an early confirmation of the inauguration schedule." PTI

