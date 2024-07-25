Karnataka: CM terms MUDA ‘scam’ a non-issue; both Houses adjourned sine die

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday (July 25) termed the alleged scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) a “non-issue” and charged the Opposition BJP and JD(S) with trying to target him personally and tarnish his image.

The Opposition continued to protest in the Assembly, demanding a discussion on the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, prompting the Speaker and the Chairman to adjourn both Houses sine die, respectively.

The session started on July 15 and was supposed to go on till July 26.

“Personal target”

“You are making an issue out of a non-issue intentionally and you are making a personal target,” Siddaramaiah said in the Karnataka Legislative Council, hitting out at members of the Opposition. “No illegalities have happened. Everything happened as per law. I strongly condemn you for targeting me personally. Your objective is to tarnish my image,” the Chief Minister said.

Amid persistent sloganeering by the BJP and JD(S) MLAs who had gathered in the well of the House, Assembly Speaker UT Khader read out a brief on the business transactions that had taken place during the session. Later, he said, “I am adjourning the House for an indefinite period.”

The Council also witnessed noisy scenes over the same issue, and Deputy Chairman MK Pranesh adjourned the House sine die.

The MUDA issue

It is alleged that alternative sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by the MUDA.

Several supporters of Siddaramaiah, too, have allegedly “benefitted this way”, BJP leaders alleged. The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

The controversial scheme envisages allotting 50 per cent of developed land to the land loser in lieu of undeveloped land acquired for forming layouts.

Happened in BJP rule: CM

The Chief Minister said the alternative sites were allotted in 2021 when the BJP was in power. “For the fault of yours, MUDA gave me the site. There is no scope for discussion on this topic,” he said as the BJP and JD(S) MLCs trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans.

Siddaramaiah said the MUDA illegally took the land belonging to his wife and formed a layout without her permission and sold it to people.

(With agency inputs)