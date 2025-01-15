Karnataka caste census report to get published next week?

The contentious issue of presenting the caste census report, which has been under discussion for several months, has resurfaced. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday (January 15) that the matter would be discussed in the "next cabinet meeting".

As a result, it is almost certain that the caste census report will be presented next week, likely on January 23. It was mentioned earlier that a decision regarding the caste census report would be made during the cabinet meeting scheduled tomorrow (January 16).

The Chief Minister also said since the data in the caste census report is not yet public and has led to speculation, unnecessary opposition is unwarranted. He made these comments while speaking to the media after inspecting the new building of Kannada Bhavan, set to be inaugurated in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

AICC office inauguration

Speaking about the inauguration of the AICC office, he mentioned that the speeches by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge were commendable. He added that the building, whose foundation was laid during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure, has now been inaugurated as a well-equipped structure.

RSS did not participate in India’s freedom struggle

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that India achieved true Independence on the day the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya began construction, Rahul Gandhi had also addressed this in his speech. He remarked that RSS and BJP members did not participate in India’s freedom struggle but instead sided with the British.

This article first appeared in Karnataka Federal



