Karnataka CM dismisses HDK's claim,says JDS-BJP fish out of water

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday brushed aside fears of his government’s fall as he said the BJP and JD(S) were akin to "fish out of water”.

Te BJP and JD(S) are struggling like fish out of water, they are in a state of illusion, what to do?" Siddaramaiah said, when asked about JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy's claim that the government will collapse.

Kumaraswamy on Sunday claimed that an 'influential minister' of the ruling Congress may join the BJP as he was desperate to wriggle out of criminal cases filed against him by the Centre.

The minister may quit the Congress and join the BJP along with “50 to 60 MLAs” and he was currently “negotiating” with BJP leaders, he said.

The BJP and JD(S) have formed an alliance in Karnataka to fight the Lok Sabha elections next year.

On minister Priyank Kharge’s demand to remove the life-size portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from the Assembly chamber, Siddaramaiah said the matter concerned the Speaker.

Divided BJP

When Savarkar's portrait was unveiled in December 2022 by the previous BJP government, the Congress had called it a unilateral move.

Speaking in Belgavi, the chief minister pledged to reply to all issues raised by the opposition.

On the alleged lack of coordination among BJP leaders in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah said there was no chance of any coordination among them as there were two to three groups in that party.

"There has never been coordination among BJP leaders as they had come to power through 'Operation Lotus' and subsequently they lost in the Assembly polls in May, as people rejected them," he said.

(With agency inputs)