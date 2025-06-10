Karnataka halts caste census; to re-evaluate data

The Congress government in Karnataka will temporarily suspend the implementation of the caste census report, which has sparked huge controversy in the state. It has decided to re-evaluate the data collected during the census. According to sources, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to make an official announcement in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for June 12.

Objections from community leaders

The Social, Educational, and Economic Survey (popularly known as the Caste Census), conducted in 2015, was submitted to the state government by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in April 2025. However, several communities and leaders, including those from the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, have alleged that the data underreports their populations.

Some Congress ministers themselves questioned the accuracy of the report, increasing pressure on the government. As a result, the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has temporarily withheld the release of the report to verify the authenticity of the data. According to sources, the government has decided to recheck the contentious data and possibly conduct a recount.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, with Siddaramaiah in tow, said the party has asked the Karnataka govt to halt the census and go for a re-enumeration. He said that there was a meeting between Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister, Karnataka’s PCC chief DK Shiva Kumar and state in-charge on Tuesday and caste census report issue was discussed.

During the meeting, the issue regarding the caste census report to be taken up in a special cabinet meeting in Karnataka on June 12 was discussed. He also said that there are some apprehensions by some sections about the data adding that Congress has suggested that the Karnataka government re-enumerate within a stipulated time.

Re-evaluation decision on June 12?

“The caste census report is a significant step by the Karnataka government towards social justice. However, the government is committed to resolving the confusion over data accuracy. Congress will take a transparent decision in this matter,” AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

A final decision on the re-evaluation of the caste census report is likely to be made in the special Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha on June 12. Ministers are expected to submit their objections in writing during the meeting.

There is also a possibility that the June 12 Cabinet meeting will see the formation of a new committee for data re-verification or an announcement regarding a transparent re-survey.

