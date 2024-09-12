Karnataka car owners, get HSRP now or pay Rs 500 in fine from Sep 16!

Vehicle owners in Karnataka – you have only three more days to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on your vehicle to avoid paying a fine.

The deadline for mandatory HSRP installation on all vehicles, private and government, is September 15, 2024.

The deadline

From September 16, owners of vehicles without HSRP will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500.

Repeat offenders will have to shell out Rs 1,000.

Only 25 per cent of the 2 crore-plus vehicles in the state have installed HSRP till date, according to the data available.

Even the government departments in the state have been lackadaisical in implementing this order, with only 57.7 per cent of the 32,848 government-owned vehicles having installed HSRP.

“Fines will be enforced from September 16. Special enforcement drives will be conducted in Bengaluru and other districts, with both the police and transport departments responsible for imposing the fines,” said C Mallikarjun, Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement, South).

Importance of HSRP

Why is the government insisting on the installation of HSRP on all vehicles?

HSRPs are crucial for vehicle security and identification, which helps in reducing vehicle-related crimes, explained Mallikarjun.

“The introduction of HSRP is important for ensuring better security and traceability of vehicles, and the slow pace of implementation raises concerns,” said another official.

Which vehicles is this order applicable for?

Owners of all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 have to install HSRP.

Steps to get HSRP for your vehicle

1. Login to https://transport.karnataka.gov.in (Karnataka Transport department website) or www.siam.in

2. Click on the “Book HSRP” icon

3. Choose your vehicle manufacturer

4. Give your vehicle details

5. Select the nearest dealer showroom

6. Make the payment for the HSRP for your vehicle

7. Enter the OTP you receive on your mobile phone

8. Fix a convenient date for the installation of HSRP