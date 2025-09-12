Good news for Karnataka cine-goers as state caps film ticket prices at Rs 200

The government of Karnataka has issued an official order fixing film ticket prices at a maximum of Rs 200 (excluding taxes) across the state's theatres and multiplexes. The move aims at ending the practice of arbitrary ticket price hikes. The decision was announced on Friday (September 12) by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the state's finance minister.

Multi-screen cinemas with premium facilities of 75 seats or fewer, however, have been exempted from the maximum ticket price cap of Rs 200.

State finalises amendment rules

The state’s home department finalised the Karnataka Cinema (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, and issued a notification on Friday. The rule will be implemented from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

As per the notification, an amendment has been made to Rule 55 of the Karnataka Cinema (Regulation) Rules, 2014, with the following: The maximum ticket price for screening any film in any language in all theatres (including multiplexes) across the state is capped at Rs 200, minus the taxes.

One may recall that the state government made draft rules to bring further amendments to the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014.

Govt sought feedback

On July 15, the government published a draft notification and invited objections and suggestions from the public for a fortnight. With the implementation of the rule after the government reviewed all inputs, the trend of multiplexes increasing ticket rates to thousands of rupees during the opening week of big-budget or star-driven films would now be checked.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 19 of the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act No. 23 of 1964), the Government of Karnataka has made the draft rules to further amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014, as required by sub-section (1) of the said section: 15.07.2025,” read the government notification that was issued on Friday.

Regarding multiplex screens having “premium facilities” with a seating capacity of 75 or less, which would not fall under the price limit, several multiplexes in Bengaluru offer such premium facilities.

While the notification does not name specific theatres, major chains such as PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis run such screens. For instance, PVR Cinemas’ ‘Gold Class’ and ‘LUXE’, Inox’s ‘Insignia’, and Cinepolis’ ‘VIP’ screens come under this category.

Multiplexes in Orion Mall, Forum Mall, Vega City, and Mahindra Millennium Mall also offer these premium options. If such screens have fewer than 75 seats, they will be exempt from the price cap and can determine their own ticket rates.

(The story was first published in The Federal Karnataka)