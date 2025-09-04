    • The Federal
    The state cabinet has decided to make necessary laws and amend rules for the state election commission to prepare electoral rolls and do the necessary revision for the local body polls. Representative image

    Karnataka cabinet recommends use of ballot papers for local body polls

    The state's Law Minister HK Patil said the decision was made due to an 'erosion of confidence and credibility among people towards EVMs'

    4 Sept 2025 6:26 PM IST  (Updated:2025-09-04 12:56:50)

    Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to recommend to the state election commission to hold all upcoming panchayat and urban local body polls in the state using ballot papers instead of EVMs, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

    The minister said there is erosion of confidence and credibility among people towards EVMs.

    "For the state election commission to prepare electoral rolls and do the necessary revision for the local body polls, the state cabinet has decided to make necessary laws and to amend rules," Patil said.

    Speaking to reporters here, he said, "It has been decided to recommend to the state election commission to hold all the upcoming polls in ballot papers instead of EVMs." PTI

