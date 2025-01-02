Karnataka cabinet decides to hike bus fares by 15% from January 5

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to increase the bus fares in the state-owned transport corporations by 15 per cent.

The decision was taken in view of the substantial hike in operational costs such as increase in spending on fuel prices and staff, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

“The cabinet has decided to revise the bus fare of the four state transport corporations of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) by 15 per cent,” Patil said while briefing reporters here.

The Minister said the decision will come into effect from January 5.

According to him, the BMTC bus fares were increased on January 10, 2015 when the diesel prices were Rs 60.90 per litre.

“The daily diesel consumption was Rs 9.16 crore 10 years ago by the four corporations, which has now increased to Rs 13.21 crore. The expenditure on staff in these four corporations was Rs 12.95 crore daily, which has increased to Rs 18.36 crore daily. Hence the revision was necessary,” Patil said justifying the hike.

He also underlined that the 'Shakti' guarantee will continue.

Shakti offers free ride to women in state-owned non-luxury buses across the state.

The Minister also noted that the state government has cleared all the Provident Funds dues to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore.

Regarding the decision, he said, “We discussed the hike between 13 per cent and 15 per cent and the cabinet arrived at a decision of 15 per cent looking at the prices prevailing in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. After the rise by 15 per cent, we will be lesser than any of these states.” PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)