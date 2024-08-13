Karnataka: Vijayendra faces dissent as BJP hits crisis mode again

The main Opposition BJP is in a state of turbulence in Congress-ruled Karnataka – over the leadership of its state unit president BY Vijayendra.

With his father and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s stature diminishing in recent times, more and more BJP leaders in the state have openly turned against Vijayendra.

In the latest sign of rebellion, several BJP leaders held a separate meeting on the pretext of organising another ‘padayatra’ against the alleged corruption in the Siddaramaiah government.

Revolt against Vijayendra

Given the list of leaders who took part in the meeting in Belagavi, 500 km from Bengaluru, the situation is expected to worsen if the party leadership in New Delhi does not intervene.

BJP sources said the Belagavi meeting on Sunday was more about how to rein in Vijayendra.

Until now, senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was the only one to openly challenge Vijayendra’s leadership. Recently, Ramesh Jarkiholi joined him.

The Belagavi meeting saw the participation of a dozen leaders including Arvind Limbavali, Siddeshwar, Anna Saheb Jolle, Kumar Bangarappa, Pratap Simha, and GM Siddeshwara.



Since Yediyurappa and his son are Lingayat community leaders, several other Lingayat leaders have joined forces with Yatnal and his team.

A senior leader who attended the meeting but wished to remain anonymous told The Federal that some BJP leaders, including former state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and the suspended KS Eshwarappa, have extended support to the dissenters without coming out openly.

Charges against Vijayendra

The rebellion within the BJP has intensified following the Mysuru ‘padayatra’ taken out by the state BJP leaders in protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's alleged role in the MUDA scam related to illegal land allotment.

The dissenters in the BJP complain that Vijayendra, after becoming the state president, has been neglecting them and taking key decisions after consulting only his close associates.

A key reason for the sudden unity against Vijayendra is the progressive weakening of the once influential and respected BJP leader, Yediyurappa.

Padayatra minus Vijayendra

Congress leaders are openly attacking Yediyurappa in a sexual harassment case filed against him. Naturally, the BJP dissidents find this as an opportune time to target his son Vijayendra.

The disgruntled BJP leaders first met at MLA Kumar Bangarappa’s residence in Bengaluru two weeks ago.

Then, Yatnal and Jarkiholi announced an alternative padayatra from Kudalasangama to Bellary, focusing on the Valmiki Nigam scandal. This was decided at the Belagavi meeting.

From aide to rebel

Even NR Santosh, a former close aide to the Yediyurappa family and now associated with the Janata Dal (Secular), reportedly discussed the issues caused by Vijayendra and Yediyurappa’s alleged autocratic approach.

After pointedly sidelining Vijayendra, the BJP rebels plan to undertake their padayatra from Kudala Sangama to Bellary in September.

However, there has been no green signal yet from the BJP national leadership to this protest that will embarrassingly exclude the state unit chief Vijayendra.

Vijayendra told to quit

If all this wasn’t enough, MLA BP Harish, who was earlier identified as a close aide of BSY, has asked Vijayendra to resign from the Assembly and contest the elections again.

This followed deputy chief minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar's taunt that Vijayendra became an MLA due to the Congress party’s “adjustment politics”.

Harish accused Yediyurappa and Vijayendra of doing secret deals.

Is BJP weakening in Karnataka?

CP Yogeshwar, who too was close to Yediyurappa earlier, has declared that he will contest as an independent candidate if denied a ticket by the BJP-led NDA for the Channapatna by-election in Karnataka.

Yogeshwar’s history of winning elections as an independent adds weight to his threats. He is said to be angry with Vijayendra for not supporting him.

The internal discord has raised questions if the opposition party’s vocal efforts to weaken the Congress might end up weakening the BJP itself.

Yediyurappa too targeted

When the state BJP took out a padayatra against the corruption allegedly involving the chief minister, the Yatnal condemned it as a "march against corruption led by the corrupt themselves".

He accused Vijayendra and his father Yediyurappa of orchestrating a "fake struggle" to dethrone Siddaramaiah, claiming this was done in collusion with deputy chief minister Shivakumar.

Yatnal also stated that Yediyurappa should not appear on the BJP’s platforms as he himself faces serious allegations.

Internal convulsions

The BJP and the JD(S) are trying to attack Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar by alleging their involvement in the Maharshi Valmiki Corporation scam and the Mysuru Urban Development Corporation scandal.

But the BJP’s aggression has united Congress leaders while causing cracks in the BJP ranks.

JD(S) leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy publicly opposed the earlier padayatra of the BJP, alleging lack of consultation with leaders of his party, especially in its stronghold, the Mandya-Mysuru region.

Also, personal attacks between Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar have grabbed more attention than the anti-Congress protest.



Additionally, the promotional materials during the padayatra, instead of focusing on the Congress misdeeds, prominently displayed photos of BJP and JD(S) leaders, causing a lot of heartburn.