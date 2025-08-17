Karnataka BJP’s ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ sparks political showdown with Congress

Top Karnataka BJP leaders on Sunday (August 17) met Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari and Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Heggade and held deliberations on countering what they described as a “defamation campaign” against the region, even as the Congress hit back, dismissing their Dharmasthala visit as “politically motivated”.

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra and former minister CT Ravi joined party MLA SR Vishwanath’s “Dharmasthala Chalo” car rally at Dharmasthala constituency before holding a meeting with Heggade.



After a man named Bhima alleged that multiple murders had taken place in and around Dharmasthala and that bodies were buried in nearby areas, the government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the claims and search the identified locations. The BJP, however, has termed the development a smear campaign intended to malign the sanctity of Dharmasthala. The issue was also raised in the Assembly by BJP MLA Sunil Kumar, prompting Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to assure that he would respond on Monday.

Congress, BJP at loggerheads

Vijayendra reiterated that the BJP has no objection to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government to probe the allegations, but demanded action against those spreading “false propaganda” about Dharmasthala.

“The BJP had never opposed the SIT investigation by the state government regarding the Dharmasthala matter. But now the issue is that the district in-charge minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, has stated that due to the pressure of leftist groups, the state government was forced to constitute SIT,” the BJP state chief said. He pointed out that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar himself had acknowledged a “big conspiracy” behind the Dharmasthala episode.

Vijayendra further argued that nothing concrete had emerged so far. “The entire episode has to be thoroughly investigated, which means the person who has given the complaint, the leftist groups and the forces which are working behind this propaganda need to be investigated,” he said.

Countering the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar termed the visit as politically motivated. “BJP’s visit to Dharmasthala is a political tour. It’s neither ‘Dharma-Yatra’ nor to pay respect to Dharmasthala or related to the Hindu religion, but just a ‘Political Yatra’,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru. He questioned why the BJP remained silent when the SIT was formed.

‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ campaign

Meanwhile, BJP leaders kicked off a “Save Dharmasthala” campaign as part of the “Dharmasthala Chalo” movement. Legislative Council Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta, and several other leaders took part in the initiative and later held discussions with Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade.



After arriving in Dharmasthala on Saturday night and marching ahead with hundreds of party workers the following morning, MLA Vishwanath declared, “This yatra is my stand against the conspiracy and defamation aimed at the holy site, which I have already brought to the government’s notice.”

He further remarked, “Based on the claims made by a masked individual, digging operations have begun. Tomorrow, he might point to homes or other buildings for excavation. His identity must be exposed, and he should be thoroughly interrogated. While the government’s decision to form an SIT is not wrong, the parallel defamation of this holy site during the investigation is unacceptable and must itself be investigated.”

He alleged, “This conspiracy may have links to foreign funding and the possible involvement of SDPI. The masked individual, who introduced himself as Bhima, is actually Chennayya, a convert who does not honour the beliefs of this place. It is well known that he has three wives. A thorough interrogation of him is essential.”

Breach of privilege motion

“Ever since the digging began, social media has been flooded with misinformation aimed at the holy site, eroding public faith. The government must intervene, and most importantly, take steps to put an end to this defamation campaign,” he stressed. He also said he plans to move a breach of privilege motion in the Assembly to draw the government’s attention to the issue.

BJP leaders alleged that Dharmasthala is being targeted by a negative and defamatory campaign. In response, Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath led the “Dharmasthala Chalo” rally on Saturday. The rally began at 6.30 am from the Nelamangala Toll near Bengaluru, with hundreds of devotees and BJP workers from the Yelahanka constituency travelling in more than 400 vehicles to Dharmasthala.



The BJP said the yatra was organised to oppose the negative campaign against Dharmasthala and to uphold its sanctity. After launching the campaign with rituals and prayers, the group planned a special darshan of Lord Manjunatha Swamy at Dharmasthala. During the visit, participants were set to take a mass pledge demanding that “those responsible be punished.”