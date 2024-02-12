Karnataka: Bengaluru residents protest proposed 10-storey HC annex in Cubbon Park

The Karnataka government’s decision to allow the construction of a 10-storey annexe building for the high court within Cubbon Park has invited protests from city residents with several of them staging a demonstration against it on Sunday (February 11).

The protest called ‘Chalo Cubbon’ was organised on park premises by the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association (CPWA) along with groups like Heritage Beku, and We Love Cubbon Park.

The Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) recently decided to revive an earlier project to build an annex to the high court in Cubbon Park.

Urging the state government to drop the plan, protesters said the building would take up park space and lead to an increase in pedestrian and traffic congestion.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association president S Umesh Kumar said the park is the city’s green lungs and should be spared of any kind of construction activity.

“Cubbon Park is a public space, which cannot be taken away no matter who comes to power,” DH quoted him as saying.

Stating that the new building would invite massive traffic to the area, he said the association will not allow its construction and protect the park.

He said if the annex work begins on park premises, it will need at least five or 10 acres which means hundreds of trees will have to be felled for the purpose.

Kumar said the proposal to construct the annexe on park premises was on hold for the past five years due to concerns raised by activities.

Heritage Beku’s co-founder Priya Chetty-Rajgopal said the 300-acre park has already shrunk to half its size and if more encroachments are allowed, there will be nothing left of it for the next generations.

Kiram Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd said the park must be left untouched.

“Why are we destroying our Garden City with such harebrained proposals! Cubbon Park must be untouched. No construction should be permitted,” she posted on X.

BJP raises opposition

The project has also drawn opposition from the BJP.

Taking exception to the Congress government’s decision to revive the project, BJP leader and Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan said it was an “assault” on the city’s greenery.

“The Congress government’s proposal to erect a 10-storey annexe in Cubbon Park is an assault on our city’s greenery. Bengaluru’s beloved lung space must be safeguarded, not suffocated by concrete monstrosities. Every Bengalurean must vehemently oppose and stop this green genocide,” he posted on X.

Reacting on the issue, BJP MLA Uday Garudachar on Monday said, "Those (Cubbon Park) are all areas which should not be touched. They are lung spaces of the city."

Congress MLA from the city's Shivajinagar constituency Rizwan Arshad said he would appeal to the concerned authorities and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard.

"Absolutely, we will appeal to the government and CM. We will raise this issue. We need to encourage more green spaces," he said.

