Karnataka bans use, sale of tobacco, non-tobacco hookah

The Karnataka government on Thursday banned the use and sale of tobacco and non-tobacco hookah at public places to safeguard the health of people and check tobacco-related diseases.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao made the announcement, saying the state was responsible for taking care of the health of its people and to eliminate health hazards.

Hookah disease

"The prohibition of hookah use, sale and service in hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges, cafes, clubs and other establishments is seen as a crucial step in protecting the youth from substance abuse and the harmful effects of tobacco," the minister's office said.

The government said it took this action in the hope that it will get the support of all responsible citizens.

WHO’s warning

This action follows "alarming data" from the WHO Global Adult Tobacco Survey-2016-17 (GATS-2), which said that 22.8 per cent of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8 per cent being smokers.

The report said that 23.9 per cent of adults are exposed to second hand smoke in public places, demonstrating the pervasive risk of tobacco consumption in the state.

Another WHO survey underscored the growing engagement of youth with tobacco products, with nearly a fifth of students aged 13-15 having consumed tobacco in some form.

Harmful substances

Moreover, research has shown that both tobacco-based shisha and "herbal" shisha emit smoke laden with toxic agents, heightening the risk of cancers, heart disease and lung disease.

The economic burden of tobacco is also hurting.

Karnataka incurred Rs 983 crore in 2011 due to tobacco-related illnesses among individuals aged 35-69, highlighting the urgent need for preventative measures, the minister’s statement added.

Hookah bars

The dangers of hookah smoking are amplified by studies comparing it with cigarette smoking, revealing that hookah smoke contains many of the same harmful substances including nicotine, tar, and heavy metals, the statement said.

The ban addresses the illegal operation of numerous hookah bars in Karnataka, particularly those close to educational institutions.