Karnataka: Bandh in Mandya to oppose release of Cauvery water to TN

In the wake of a call by pro-Kannada organisations for a “bandh” to oppose the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from dams in Karnataka, most of the shops in the district headquarters town of Mandya, the Cauvery heartland, remained closed on Saturday (September 23).



Irrigation department officials told PTI that Karnataka was releasing 5,000 cusecs water to the neighbouring state as per the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction.

Raising slogans alleging injustice to Mandya, where the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam on the Cauvery river is located, the protesters took out a march in Mandya.

They appealed to the people, especially shopkeepers and owners of various other commercial establishments including petrol and diesel service stations, to cooperate by observing a total bandh.

Extending their support, most of the shops remained shut and those who opened the shops, later closed down following the appeal by the activists.

A major protest took place at Sanjay Circle in the town where members of Mandya Rakshana Vedike, a fringe outfit, reached in the form of a bike rally.

They took out a march, raised slogans, staged a sit-in demonstration, and rolled on the road alleging injustice to Mandya and Karnataka.

Security beefed up in Mandya

Security has been beefed up in the town with heavy deployment of police personnel at important places.



