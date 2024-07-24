Karnataka Assembly passes Bill to impose cess on movie tickets, OTT subscriptions

The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday (July 23) passed a Bill to levy a two per cent cess on movie tickets and Over-the-Top (OTT) subscriptions to fund welfare programmes for film and cultural artists.



The Karnataka Cinema and Cultural Workers Welfare Bill – 2024 was introduced in the Assembly on Tuesday and was unanimously passed.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter), Lad said, “The Karnataka Cinema and Cultural Workers Welfare Bill - 2024 was introduced in the Assembly today. At this time, many members of the House expressed their appreciation by giving suggestions and instructions about the bill. The bill was unanimously passed in the assembly.

“I am grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Hon'ble Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Cabinet colleagues and all the members who gave their consent for providing such a unique service to the servants of Kannada Kaladevi (sic),” he added.

“On every ticket buyer, we are charging a minimum of one per cent and maximum of two per cent. It won’t be a big burden. On top of this, the government will provide funds to provide welfare,” Lad said.

“There are many unorganised workers engaged in the cinema industry. Camerapersons, side dancers, workers, and so on. They have no economic viability,” he said.