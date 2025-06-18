Karnataka: Amul vs Nandini again, this time at Metro stations

Bengaluru, Jun 18 (PTI) Amid a controversy over the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) allowing dairy giant Amul to open retail outlets at Metro stations here, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has been asked to initiate the process of setting up Nandini outlets at such stations.

Shivakumar’s response comes in the wake of criticism from several organisations, who accused the state government of allegedly favouring Amul over KMF’s own dairy brand, Nandini.

"The KMF has been instructed to submit an application to BMRCL to open Nandini outlets at eight Metro stations," he told reporters here.

“BMRCL had issued a global tender and Amul was the sole applicant. We have now directed KMF to apply as well. KMF will open Nandini outlets in eight Metro stations.

“Amul has already opened outlets at two stations. It is not appropriate to shut down existing ones. We’ve asked BMRCL to allow Nandini outlets at the remaining stations," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

A BMRCL official told PTI that Amul currently operates outlets at Benniganahalli and Byappanahalli Metro stations.

Additional outlets are planned at Pattandur Agrahara, Indiranagar, Trinity Circle, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Jayanagara, Majestic, National College, and Banashankari stations.

The official added that Nandini had previously opened outlets at MG Road, Mahalakshmi, and Vijayanagar stations. Of these, only the Vijayanagar outlet remains operational. “For us, both Nandini and Amul are equal. Whoever pays the rent will be allowed to operate,” the official said.

The move has reignited the debate between Amul and the KMF’s flagship brand Nandini.

Tensions over Amul’s presence in Karnataka first escalated in December 2022, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to KMF facilities in Mandya. It triggered concerns among farmers and political parties about a possible attempt by the Gujarat-based dairy giant to expand its footprint at the expense of Nandini.

During his visit, Shah called for cooperation between Amul and KMF, suggesting joint efforts could lead to primary dairies in every village within three years. He also mentioned the possibility of technical support from Amul to Nandini. PTI

