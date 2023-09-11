Karnataka: 5 dead, 8 injured after KSRTC bus rams into lorry in Chitradurga

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Sep 11 (PTI) Five passengers, including a five-year-old child died and eight others injured after a state-owned bus in which they were travelling allegedly rammed into a lorry near Gollahalli in Hiriyur taluk of the district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi (23), a resident of Maski in Raichur district, Narsanna (5), from Manvi in Raichur district, and Mabamma (35) and Parvathamma (53), hailing from Bengaluru.

The identity of another passenger is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Two of the passengers of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus died on the spot while three others breathed their last at nearby hospitals where they were immediately rushed for treatment.

The eight injured passengers were shifted to Chitradurga General Hospital and Taluk general hospital in Challakere town where they are undergoing treatment, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (Chitradurga) Dharmender Kumar Meena, quoting passengers, said the KSRTC driver was over speeding and driving the bus in a rash and negligent manner. Prima facie, he attempted to overtake the slow moving lorry. The left side of the bus was completely damaged. Further investigation is underway. PTI AMP RS KH

