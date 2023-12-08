The Federal
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a file photo.

Kannada, English among subjects to be taught in madrasas: Siddaramaiah

Agencies
8 Dec 2023 2:21 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-08 02:21:50.0)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said Kannada and English along with Maths and science will be taught for two years on an experimental basis in the registered madrasas for two years.

"Children studying in waqf properties and registered madrasas run by waqf institutions will be taught continuously for two years in Kannada, English, Science, Mathematics on an experimental basis and other subjects and will be made to write SSLC, PUC and graduation exams through National Open Schools. An order has already been issued in this regard," Siddaramaiah wrote on X.

The CM made the announcement sharing the message of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, according to which, the initiative will be carried out first in 100 madrasas.

