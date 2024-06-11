Kannada actor Darshan arrested in murder case

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Tuesday (June 11) that leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been taken into custody in a murder case.

He said Darshan and his aides, who have been detained, are being questioned by police. Media reports said Darshan’s wife Pavithra Gowda has also been taken into custody.

"In connection with a murder, a Kannada film actor has been taken into custody and is being questioned," Dayananda told reporters.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is being subjected to an inquiry by the police in connection with a murder case and whether he is involved or not would be known only after the investigation.

"A person from Chitradurga was murdered in Bengaluru. In connection with that murder some people have been arrested, and during their inquiry Darshan's name has come, so he has been brought for inquiry," Parameshwara said.

Murder suspect

The 47-year-old was picked up in connection with the murder of a man, identified as Renuka Swamy, on June 9 in Kamakshipalya area of the city, he said.

After the killing, the body of Swamy, who worked with a pharmacy company and hailed from the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, was dumped into a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya.

"Based on the recovery of the body of an unidentified man and the injuries on his body, a murder case was registered. On the basis of CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the deceased was identified as Renuka Swamy," Dayananda said.

"We have detained the Kannada film actor and his aides and are questioning him. Since the investigation is on I cannot share more details," he said.

Interrogation on

When asked whether Darshan has been arrested: he said: "He has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Other procedures will follow after the due process." It is alleged that the deceased had made some derogatory comments against a film actress in a social media post.

Police came to know about the murder after some local residents alerted them.

The body was sent for an autopsy and the forensic report confirmed that he was murdered, police sources said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of some suspects, who spilled the beans, a police official said. Based on their statement, police detained Darshan from a hotel in Mysuru, sources said.

Probe underway

The police are probing to find out if the actor was directly involved in the murder or was part of the conspiracy, the sources added.

Meanwhile, sources said the actress against whom the deceased had made adverse comments has also been detained for questioning.

Renuka Swamy's parents were inconsolable after learning about the murder. "He was my only son. Last year he got married. I spoke to him on Saturday only. I want justice," his father Srinivasaiah told reporters at Kamakshipalya police station.

Police have provided tight security at the house of Darshan, who has a huge fan following, at RR Nagar in Bengaluru. Darshan made his debut as a lead actor in the movie 'Majestic' in 2002.

He featured in several commercially successful films including 'Kariya', 'Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna', 'Kalasipalya', 'Gaja', 'Navagraha', 'Saarathi', 'Bulbul', 'Yajamana', 'Robert' and 'Kaatera'.

