Kaladevi Dolls Museum: South India’s first dolls gallery opens in Mysuru

Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is now home to southern India’s first dolls museum, with more than 5,000 of them painstakingly collected from all over India.

The Kaladevi Dolls Museum will add to the attractions of Mysuru when it celebrates this year’s 10-day Dasara festival with gusto, attracting tens of thousands of people every year.

Until now, all the prominent dolls museums in the country were concentrated in the north and eastern regions, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, and Kolkata.

The latest dolls museum has rightly opened in a region which is famous for carving dolls.

The collection at the Kaladevi Dolls Museum, which stands opposite the Chamarajendra Zoo, includes dolls specially commissioned from traditional artisans from across India besides those designed at the Ramsons Kala Pratishtana.

Indian dolls

Visitors will be able to see dolls from Channapatna and Kinhala in Karnataka, Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Cuddalore, Mayavaram, Thanjavur, Panrutti and Viluppuram in Tamil Nadu, Sri Kalahasti, Etikoppaka, Bobbili and Mondapalli in Andhra Pradesh, Varanasi, Lucknow and Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata and Krishnanagar in West Bengal, Puri, Bhubaneshwar and Raghurajpur in Odisha, Jaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Kasargod in Kerala, and Madhubani and Mithila in Bihar.

“This is the first dolls museum coming up in the south of the Vindhyas,” says Raghu Dharmendra, curator of the Mysuru museum and artistic adviser to Ramson Kala Pratisthana.

The museum’s piece de resistance, according to Raghu, is the 500-odd dolls diorama, which is a replica of the 1939 Dasara Jamboo Savari procession that happened in Mysuru and which has been immortalised in 26 oil on canvas panels in the Mysuru Palace.

The Kaladevi Dolls Museum was inaugurated by Rajamata of the Mysuru Royal family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, on September 27 to coincide with World Tourism Day.

What prompted the Ramsons Kala Pratishtana — engaged in identifying, promoting and supporting traditional crafts of India for five long decades — to establish the dolls museum? According to Raghu, it was the late R Kaladevi, who was an avid collector of dolls.