JD(S) leaders upset over BJP's 'big brother' treatment; cracks in alliance with BJP

Two days after the Election Commission released the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded BJP’s poll bugle with a slew of rallies in Karnataka, fissures in the alliance between the saffron and the JD(S) have surfaced with several JD(S) leaders openly expressing dissatisfaction over the treatment meted out to the party by their dominant partner. JD(S) leaders are unhappy with the BJP for not inviting former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and his ex-Chief Minister son HD Kumaraswamy to PM Modi’s rallies.

The cracks in the alliance came to the fore during an important party meeting on Monday (March 18) held in Bengaluru. Several senior JD(S) leaders expressed disillusionment with the BJP, citing a range of grievances regarding their alliance and the latter's treatment of the JDS.

In fact, discontent has been brewing in the JD(S)’s rank and file since the party entered an electoral alliance with the BJP. The leaders have begun to question the alliance as they fear the party will lose its base, especially in the Old Mysuru region, a Vokkaliga bastion. Though the party enjoys significant influence in various parts of Karnataka, they feel the BJP is neglecting them and their top leaders. The leaders also questioned the way the BJP neglected the JD(S) during the seat-sharing talks. All these are pointers, they emphasise, indicate the BJP is not serious about the alliance.

BJP doesn’t respect JD(S)

An MLA and former minister told The Federal that the party meeting witnessed heated exchanges and pointed remarks, highlighting a growing rift between the alliance partners. "Several leaders accused the BJP of neglecting JD(S) leaders since the beginning of the alliance. They claimed that the BJP has systematically excluded JD(S) leaders from crucial election meetings and campaigns, signalling a lack of respect and collaboration," the JD(S) leader said.

JDS leaders’ ire turned towards HD Kumaraswamy for unilaterally deciding to align with the BJP for the LS polls. The leaders also listed several grievances before JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda and state chief Kumaraswamy, including the BJP's seat-sharing decisions without consulting the party despite JD(S) having significant influence in several LS constituencies.

The BJP's decision to unilaterally select candidates for 20 constituencies without consulting senior leaders of JD(S) came for sharp criticism, with leaders and workers expressing dismay over the JD(S) leadership not being taken into confidence on matters vital to the alliance's success. "Concerns were raised about the handling of elections, with leaders expressing apprehension about the implications of BJP's actions for the party's future. Some leaders emphasised the need for unity and strategies to counter BJP's dominance in certain constituencies," sources said.

Call for equitable partnership

However, the brewing discontent goes beyond alliance dynamics, with leaders highlighting the importance of maintaining the party's integrity and ensuring fair treatment in political dealings. The meeting concluded with leaders calling upon Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy to engage directly with BJP leadership to address grievances and secure a more equitable partnership.

PM Narendra Modi visited Karnataka twice recently to participate in huge election rallies in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga. However, the BJP sidestepped Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy. "Then why do they need our support in elections? All parts of Karnataka, including the Kalaburgi and Shivamogga regions, have a good percentage of JD(S) vote share. But they did not seek any support from JD(S)," a leader said, voicing the prevailing sentiment in the party.

JD(S) can help BJP win 18 LS seats

Another leader opined that the JD(S) has a 3/4 percent vote share in around 18 Lok Sabha constituencies, and this may help the BJP win them all. “The PM is coming to Karnataka to participate in rallies. But the local BJP leaders are not considering JD(S) at all. Though there are JDS MLAs in the Kalyana Karnataka region, none of them was consulted for Modi's rally. They could have invited Deve Gowda or Kumaraswamy for the Shivamogga rally," the leader said.

Several leaders expressed concern over the BJP's indecision on the Kolar LS constituency, and the BJP has not yet informed the JD(S) about how many seats the party will get to contest. So far, the party has got only two seats, Mandya and Hassan, and is eyeing the Kolar LS constituency. “Just to get two seats, why has JD(S) formed an alliance with BJP?" several leaders, who are election-in-charge, asked Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy. "You previously stated that we would get five seats, but now the BJP is giving us only two seats?" they asked.

Facing an imminent rebellion, both Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy tried to placate party leaders and office bearers, even as Deve Gowda asked Kumaraswamy to speak to BJP chief JP Nadda and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve all the issues.

It is not over yet

Several leaders were also unhappy with their leadership because they ignored the party's secular credentials while entering into an alliance with the saffron party. “’When the BJP is mistreating us at the initial stage, what will happen after the elections?’ they asked the top brass. Some of the leaders even gave a call for not supporting the BJP at the grassroots level if it doesn’t mend its ways," a leader told The Federal.

Some leaders are said to have also discussed supporting the Congress, if need be, if the BJP fails to abide by the 'principles of the alliance'. Sources in the JD(S) said that a few MLAs expressed their intention to 'keep' silent during elections if the JD(S) top brass does not protect party's interests.

Addressing the media after stormy meeting, Kumaraswamy stated that a JDS–BJP alliance has been formed to defeat the Congress in LS polls in Karnataka, emphasising that if around 3–4 percent of JD(S) votes swing towards the BJP, it would be easier to defeat the Congress. If the BJP neglects the opportunity, the responsibility of winning the elections rests with the BJP and not with the JD(S).

The storm is not over yet.