JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy and wife have assets worth ₹217.21 crore; she is richer

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha have total assets totalling upto ₹217.21 crore. Former MLA Anitha is richer than her husband with total assets worth ₹154.39 crore, while Kumaraswamy declared assets that are worth about ₹54.65 crore.

This information was revealed in the affidavit he submitted along with his nomination papers on Thursday (April 4) as candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

The couple declared liabilities of about ₹82.17 crore.

The former CM, a Bachelor of Science (BSc) graduate, has declared himself to be a social worker, politician and agriculturist.

Anitha has business and rental income, as she is an entrepreneur engaged in business of petrol and petroleum products in the name of Nikhil & Co and she is a director in Kasthuri Media Pvt Ltd.

Kumaraswamy has three pending criminal cases against him.

He owns no car, but has a tractor worth ₹12.55 lakh, while Anitha has a car worth ₹11.15 lakh from Nikhil & Co.

Kumaraswamy has gold worth ₹47.06 lakh and diamonds worth ₹2.60 lakh, while Anitha has gold worth ₹2.41 crore and diamonds worth 33.09 lakh, respectively.

The JD(S) state president has agricultural lands worth ₹37.48 crore and and his residence at JP Nagar third phase here is worth ₹6.46 crore. Kumaraswamy also has a share in commercial building from HUF which is worth about ₹6.97 crore.

Anitha has agricultural lands worth ₹28.38 crore and has two commercial buildings worth ₹35.69 crore, according to the affidavit.

