Jal Jeevan Mission: CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP for 'peddling lies'

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday slammed BJP alleging that it "betrayed Karnataka" with regard to the Jal Jeevan Mission by not releasing the funds it had announced for the state.

The Chief Minister specially targeted Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna charging that he was "peddling lies".

Media reports stated that Somanna told Lok Sabha that the state spent Rs 11,760 crore against the allocation of Rs 28,623 crore to Karnataka under the JJM.

"Union Minister Somanna is peddling lies to cover up the Union Government's deliberate sabotage of Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka!" Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Siddaramaiah further said that the total allocation for JJM (in the state) was Rs 49,262 crore and in which the Centre's share was Rs 26,119 crore and the state's share was Rs 23,142 crore.

The total funds released was Ra 32,202 crore comprising central share of Rs 11,760 crore (that constitutes just 45 percent of its commitment) and the state's share Rs 20,442 (which constitutes "whopping 88.3 percent" of its commitment) crore and the total amount spent by the state was Rs 29,413 crore, he said in his post.

"Every rupee released by the Centre has been fully utilized by Karnataka. But the Modi Govt continues to block funds and deny Karnataka its rightful share." the Chief Minister alleged.

He further charged that the Centre's neglect continued in the financial year 2024-25.

"The Centre allocated Rs 3,804 crore but released a meager Rs 570 crore. Despite writing multiple letters no further funds have been released. Karnataka on the other hand has released Rs 4,977 crore from its own budget against an allocation of Rs 7,652 crore," Siddaramaiah said.

"This is not just Karnataka -- BJP's failure is national!" He added.

According to him the budget estimates for JJM during 2024-25 was Rs 70,163 crore. Revised estimates slashed to just Rs 22,694 crore, he alleged.

"The Narendra Modi government is systematically killing JJM while BJP leaders like Somanna shamelessly spread misinformation," he said.

Instead of misleading people, Somanna should question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why Karnataka is being deprived of its due funds, Siddaramaiah said.

"The Congress Govt in Karnataka is delivering results despite BJP's sabotage. We are committed to ensuring safe drinking water for every household while the BJP-led Centre continues its step-motherly treatment of our state," he alleged. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)