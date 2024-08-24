It’s a tragedy that the educated are becoming casteist: Siddaramaiah

It is a tragedy that educated people are increasingly become caste conscious, Karnatka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday.

He also warned that inequality will increase as society was being divided in the name of religion and caste.

The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating an international symposium "Mahatma Gandhi for the 21st Century" at Gandhi Bhavan to commemorate the 75th year of the Gandhi Memorial Fund on Saturday (August 24).

CM flays caste system

"Due to the caste system, many people were deprived of education, leading to increased inequality. It is a tragedy that educated people are increasingly becoming casteist," Siddaramaiah said.

He alleged that "the nurturers of caste inequality killed Mahatma Gandhi".

Gandhian values

"Gandhi's ideas and guidance given to society are not limited to the 20th century, they remain relevant even today. Gandhiji celebrated peace, truth, justice and brotherhood throughout his life,” he said

“(Gandhi) believed that if the whole world adopts the quality of loving each other, the whole society can be at ease," he added.

CM on human greed

Siddaramaiah said he attributed human greed as the reason for environmental disasters happening in Kerala's Wayanad and other areas.

He lamented that today's educated people still believe in the theory of "karma".

Jawaharlal Nehru led the country by preparing society in a scientific and rational way, while inclusiveness and non-violence were Gandhi's ways, Siddaramaiah added.

(With agency inputs)