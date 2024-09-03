Karnataka: After Siddaramaiah, BJP trains guns on Kharge in alleged land scam

The BJP seems to have strategically targeted the two main pillars of the Congress in Karnataka — Siddaramaiah and Mallikarjun Kharge — to tarnish the party’s image in the state.

First, it brought allegations of land allotment irregularities in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) against Siddaramaiah, who has served as the state chief minister twice and is a key reason behind the Congress’s recent success in forming the government again in Karnataka.

Now, a new controversy is brewing that involves Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and the national president of the All India Congress Committee. This, too, involves allegations of land-allotment irregularities.

The BJP has been strategically exposing alleged illegalities involving these leaders to bring public shame upon them and the party. A BJP leader mentioned that it is crucial to reveal the truth behind their actions and ensure accountability.

Governor’s swift action

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has been swift in his actions following these complaints. After seeking clarification from Siddaramaiah regarding the alleged MUDA scam — and later sanctioning his prosecution — he has now directed questions toward Priyank Kharge, Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and a serving minister in Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet.

The allegation is that Priyank Kharge, as minister, misused his influence to facilitate the allotment of a civic amenity (CA) site by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to the Siddharth Vihar Trust managed by his family. Following the accusations, the governor has sought a detailed explanation from the state government through the chief secretary.

What is the KIADB case about?

The controversy first erupted in March, when Industries Minister MB Patil approved the allocation of land at the Hi-Tech Defence Aerospace Park near Bengaluru. The BJP criticized this move, asking, “When did the Kharge family become aerospace entrepreneurs for the KIADB to acquire land on their behalf? The Karnataka Congress government has created an opportunity for conflict of interest.”

According to BJP leader Lehar Singh Siroya, “of the 45.94 acres reserved for civic amenities (CA), five acres have been allotted to the Kharge family’s Siddharth Vihar Trust. Kharge, his wife Radhabai Kharge, their son-in-law and Gulbarga MP Radhakrishna, son and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, and another son Rahul Kharge are [its] trustees”.

Government’s defence

However, Patil defended the allocation, saying that the CA plot was allotted to “Rahul Kharge’s Siddharth Vihar Education Trust” in accordance with the law, at a specified price. “They have stated their intention to establish a research and training centre there. Contrary to the allegations made by BJP leader Lehar Singh, no rule has been violated in this matter,” he claimed.

Last week, the minister further said, “Rahul Kharge is an IIT graduate, and his family is involved in various educational activities. According to KIADB rules, CA plots can be allocated for the development of R&D centres, centres of excellence, technical institutes, skill development centres, government offices, banks, hospitals, hotels, petrol pumps, canteens, residential facilities, etc. Anyone interested can apply for this. These allocations are made only after the recommendation of the state-level single-window committee. Rahul has not been given an industrial plot in the Aerospace Park. Instead, a CA plot was given to him for setting up an R&D centre at a specified price, without any concessions,” he clarified.

Counter-attack

Alongside, Patil attacked the BJP, alleging that 116 acres were allocated to Chanakya University in an industrial area for just Rs 50 crore during the previous BJP government’s tenure in the state, “causing a loss of Rs 137 crore” to the exchequer. “Lehar Singh could also raise his voice about that, couldn’t he?” he argued.

He further explained, “Previously, CA plots were allocated by the KIADB board itself. However, after I became the minister, a transparent system was implemented where approval is given by the state-level single-window committee. Moreover, for the first time, a 24.10 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes has been provided in the allocation of CA plots. It would be better if Lehar Singh speaks with this truth in mind.”

Lehar Singh’s claim

Rajya Sabha MP Lehar Singh Siroya, however, claimed that “allocating land from the KIADB to the family of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is nothing but nepotism and abuse of power”.

In a statement on X, Singh said, “The matter of illegal allocation has also reached the Honorable Governor’s office through an RTI activist. The situation has been created where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will have to give up the disputed plots in Mysore. Similarly, the Kharge family will have to relinquish the land they have acquired illegally.”

Priyank Kharge’s Response

Reacting to the complaint against him and the trust, and the governor subsequently seeking an explanation, Priyank criticized the governor, accusing him of following “two different Constitutions”.

“The governor seems to have two Constitutions — one for the BJP and JD(S), and another for the Congress. The BJP has made numerous allegations against our family in the past. Initially, there were 10 accusations, which dwindled to five the next day, and now they are silent. Why is it that only Chalawadi Narayanaswamy is speaking, while others remain silent?” he questioned.

He further added, “I am also a member of the Lower House; so why aren’t BY Vijayendra and R Ashoka speaking about this issue? Why are they silent, and why is only Narayanaswamy being pushed forward? This is a strategy by the RSS and the BJP to create a division among Dalits and foster communal tensions,” he alleged.