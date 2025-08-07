Karnataka internal reservation report awaits nod; special Cabinet meeting on Aug 16

The Karnataka government has scheduled for a special Cabinet meeting on August 16 to deliberate on the report submitted by the one-man Commission headed by Justice H N Nagamohan Das — aimed at providing internal reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC).

There is a pressing need to approve this report swiftly, given the decades-long struggle of Scheduled Castes for equitable representation, particularly in government jobs and promotions, and to extend reservation benefits to the economically weaker sections among them.

However, opposition has come from the "Right-Hand" caste groups, who have objected to a proposed 5 per cent reservation. On the other hand, the "Left-Hand" caste groups have demanded an 8 per cent share.

Owing to these divergent views, a comprehensive discussion is necessary, and the Cabinet has decided to convene a special session on August 16 to decide on the implementation of the report.

Proposed reservation split into five categories

The report recommends splitting the internal reservation across five categories:

5 per cent for ‘Right-Hand’ communities

6 per cent for ‘Left-Hand’ communities

4 per cent for touchable Scheduled Castes

1 per cent for nomadic and minor communities

1 per cent for a separate group comprising those who self-identify with caste indicators such as Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida, and Adi Andhra

Given the objections from both ‘Left and Right-Hand’ caste groups, the report was tabled for discussion but not formally approved yet, according to sources.

The report was submitted by Justice Das on August 4 to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It spans 1,766 pages, including caste-wise data, annexures, and six recommendations.

The internal reservation quotas were allotted based on data collected through a state-wide survey and information from various government bodies. The caste sub-categorisation followed Supreme Court guidelines, using parameters such as educational backwardness, underrepresentation in government jobs, and social disadvantage.

Survey participation and special sub-grouping

The survey, conducted between May 5 and July 6, 2025, saw participation from 27,24,768 Scheduled Caste households and a total of 1,07,01,982 individuals. Sub-categorisation was carried out using criteria laid out by the Supreme Court, which included levels of education, representation in government employment, and social indicators of backwardness.

Approximately five lakh people had identified themselves specifically as Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida, or Adi Andhra in the survey. Based on this substantial number, a separate group has been proposed with a dedicated 1 per cent reservation.

Just recently, a meeting chaired by Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara brought together Dalit ministers and legislators from the ruling Congress government. They unanimously agreed not to raise objections to the internal reservation report and to accept it in full.

The report's implementation has already faced considerable delays, and further disagreements would only prolong the process. The consensus was to first enforce the recommendations and address inter-community conflicts later.

As of June 27, the survey had covered an estimated 91 per cent of the Scheduled Caste population statewide — projected at 1.16 crore for 2025. Within the BBMP (Bengaluru civic body) limits, it stood at 53 per cent.

