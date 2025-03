IMD issues red alert for hailstorms in parts of Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for thunderstorms with hail in isolated areas of Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, and Shivamogga for three hours on Tuesday.

The warning predicts thunderstorms with maximum surface winds reaching 41-61 kmph in gusts.

Meanwhile, a video from Padiyani near Yemmemadu in Kodagu district, showing people picking up “ice cubes” that fell during the hailstorm, is circulating on social media.

According to the IMD, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on March 25, Gadag recorded the highest rainfall at 17.6 mm, followed by Dharwad (8.4 mm), Davanagere (3.0 mm), and Karwar (0.2 mm).

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature ranged from 31.9 degree celsius in Kodagu to 38.6 degree celsius in Kalaburagi, while Bengaluru recorded temperatures between 33.3 degree celsius and 34.8 degree celsius.

For Bengaluru, the 12-hour forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 33 degree celsius and 22 degree celsius, respectively. PTI

