IMD issues red alert for coastal and south interior Karnataka till July 20

Bengaluru (Karnataka), Jul 18 (PTI) Under the influence of a low pressure area over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has issued a red alert for July 19 and 20 in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and south interior Karnataka.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSDNMC) has observed that with the rainfall continuing in the same intensity Cauvery reservoir will likely reach its full capacity in three days. Harangi and Kabini reservoirs have already reached full capacity.

It has also issued a flood alert, based on IMD report, in the coastal and western ghat regions.

Due to the widespread rainfall in these regions in the last two days, flooding in coastal and western ghats areas are likely.

Meanwhile, the district administration of both Kodagu and Udupi districts have already announced holidays for schools and PU colleges as a precautionary measure. A holiday was also declared for the five taluks in Dakshina Kannada district.

Heavy rains lash Mangaluru and surrounding areas as well.

Also, as the water level in Netravati River breached danger level in Uppinangady, all crest gates were opened in two dams built across Netravati River.

The overflowing river had already inundated over 15 houses in Aladka in Panemangaluru, Bantwala taluk on July 18.

People were moved to a safe place on Wednesday night. A school playground and coconut plantation in Aladka were also flooded.

In Kodagu too, both Cauvery and Lakshmana Tirtha rivers were overflowing.

According to X user @ravikeerthi22, who tracks weather developments in the western ghats, with particular reference to Kodagu regions, due to more water inflow from Bhagamandala side, which is witnessing incessant rains, and widespread rains in the catchment area are likely to make Cauvery flow above warning level at Napoklu by July 18 night.

“People living near river banks are already asked to shift to a relief camp nearby by Kushalanagara tehsildar,” he posted.

According to him, Benguru in Kodagu also received 82mm rainfall till 12.30 on July 18.

KSNDMC has issued a notice stating that Harohalli in Aalru-Siddapur gram panchayat of Kodagu district witnessed a landslide on July 18 at around 11.30 am.

In view of the escalated developments in the region, Kodagu district administration has banned night vehicular movement (except emergency services) at Sampaje Ghat road, which connects Madikeri and Mangaluru as there are chances for landslides at some places.

The ban is on till July 22 from 8 pm to 6 am.

People travelling to Mysuru are advised to use Charmadi Ghat road instead.

Traffic disruption is also expected in Mysuru-Nanjanagudu highway, as Kabini River started to overflow onto the highway.

Meanwhile, coastal Karnataka’s Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada received the highest rainfall in Karnataka, as per the rain record issued on July 18 by IMD. Castle Rock received 240mm rainfall between 8.30am on July 17 to 8.30am on July 18. PTI

