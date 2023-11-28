Iconic Bengaluru restaurant New Krishna Bhavan to down shutters

Some announcements can break your heart. This is one such.

New Krishna Bhavan (NKB), one of the oldest restaurants in Bengaluru, is downing the shutters.

A signboard put up by the management announcing the closure has taken the regulars and walkers by total surprise if not shock. Famous for its vegetarian meals, green masala idlis, Mandya-style ragi dosas and other traditional vegetarian spread, New Krishna Bhavan, located opposite Sampige Theatre in the heart of Malleswaram, will serve its last meals on December 6.

The hotel, still with shades of old-world charm, started in 1954.

Even on Tuesday (November 28), when we are publishing this piece, lunchtime at the hotel was almost fully packed, with patrons savoring their food amid bursts of laughter, stories, and conversations. But the gloomy faces of staff tell a different story.

Real estate and other woes

So, what went wrong? A source says it has nothing to do with business (or the lack of it), and it has more to do with real estate and such. .

“The property has been sold to Bhima Jewellers and soon there will spring up a swanky building, in stark contrast to what it is now. In any case, it’s a win-win situation for the owners,” said a source close to the owners.

Besides the traditional Udupi dishes, NKB is known for its coffee and North Indian food. Old-timers say there was a time when the restaurant used to serve over 2,500 meals a day. With taste and technology changing, NKB also has tweaked its menu. It’s also one of the earliest restaurants to have adopted a zero-waste policy by sending segregated trash to piggeries every single day. Other waste materials were processed organically.

Difficult to digest for staff

For the romantics, it could be news hard to digest, but for the staff, the heartbreak, it's even bigger — it’s all about their livelihood.

A staffer says it’s “impossible to get a new job at this age” and “move on with their lives”.

“It’s really tough. We have around 100 people here as workers and for most of them, we have no clue where to go or what to do next. I can see many of our customers are in shock,” says a staffer, almost in tears, who has been with NKB for the last 25 years.

PC Rao, Hotel Owners Association President, says talks were on for the last year and the owners decided to sell off the property.

“It was an old property and they found it tough to rebuild and all start all over again. When they got a good deal, they decided to part ways. Of course, it must have been emotional for the owners. Many old restaurants in many cities have shut down and many new eateries are coming up. Yes, it’s a sad development,” said Rao.

The show, as they, must go on.