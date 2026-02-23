How 19-year-old engineering student’s account was used in Rs 7-cr cyber fraud

A 19-year-old engineering student from North Bengaluru was reportedly left shocked after bank officials informed him that his account had been used to route nearly Rs 7 crore in a matter of two days as part of an alleged cyber fraud operation.

The incident reportedly began last November when the student’s acquaintance, identified only as Ayush, requested temporary access to his Karnataka Gramin Bank account. Ayush allegedly claimed his own account had been blocked and needed help for short-term transactions.

Trusting him, the student shared his passbook, ATM card, internet banking credentials and the Airtel SIM card linked to transaction alerts. The documents were reportedly sent by post, and Ayush later confirmed receiving them through messages on WhatsApp.

Suspicious transactions spark investigation

Months later, the bank flagged unusually high-value transactions totalling nearly Rs 7 crore. As the account belonged to a teenager, mandatory verification procedures were triggered. Officials also reportedly found that the mobile number linked to the account had been changed after the details were handed over.

Realising that his account had allegedly been misused, the student approached the North Division Cyber Police Station. An FIR was registered on February 20.

Police probe wider network

Police arrested a 23-year-old suspect believed to have operated the mule account, while Ayush reportedly remains absconding. Investigators suspect the account details were circulated through Telegram and used by cybercriminals operating from abroad.

Preliminary findings reportedly indicate the student was unaware of the fraud. According to media reports, police said the account was likely part of a larger money-laundering network and further investigation is underway.