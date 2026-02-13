Hoskote accident: 6 students, night shift worker killed in multi-vehicle crash

Seven people, including six student,s were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the outskirts of Hoskote near Bengaluru early on Friday (February 13), police said.

The accident occurred near M Satyavara village on the Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway when an SUV car travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli allegedly struck a motorcycle from behind.

Did SUV lose control?

According to police, the driver of the SUV allegedly lost control after the initial impact and crashed into a canter vehicle. Another car was also drawn into the wreckage, resulting in a severe pile-up.

Six occupants of the SUV car and the motorcycle rider died on the spot, police said.

According to police, 26-year-old Gagan was riding the bike as he was returning home after working the night shift. Four victims, who were in the SUV have been identified as Ashwin, Arhan, Ayan, and Bharath, all college students. Police said they are yet to identify three more victims.

Probe on

Six students had gone on a drive in the SUV at around 3 AM, police said.

“We have cleared the vehicles and shifted the bodies to the hospital for further procedures. So far, five of the seven have been formally identified: the bike rider and four from the XUV, while the others are yet to be identified. Efforts are underway to determine where they came from and where they were headed. It is also yet to be confirmed whether the driver was intoxicated,” police said.

The bodies have been shifted to the Hoskote Government Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.

A case was registered, and investigation is underway, they added.

(With agency inputs)