‘Iva Nammava Iva Nammava’ Bill: Karnataka clears Bill to curb honour killing

Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet has cleared a proposed legislation aimed at curbing honour killings and violence rooted in social customs.

The ‘Iva Nammava Iva Nammava’ Bill seeks to prevent acts of violence, including killings, motivated by objections to marriages.

The bill draws its name from one of the verses of 12th century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara, the founder of Lingayat sect.

In this 'Vachana' or the sayings, Basaveshwara had asked people not to discriminate against anyone and embrace everyone.

It was originally drafted in January as the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, to address such offences.

The government reworked several provisions and reintroduced the bill with a different name.

Under the provisions proposed in the latest draft, individuals found responsible for honour killings could face a minimum prison sentence of five years.

The move follows the killing of Manya Patil in Hubballi, who was allegedly murdered by members of her own family after she married a man belonging to SC community.

The Cabinet also approved the Karnataka Advertisement Policy, 2026, formulated by the Kannada Culture and Information Department.

The State Education Policy was discussed during the meeting but no final decision was taken, with the matter postponed to a subsequent Cabinet session.

Meanwhile, a proposal to establish the KHB Surya sports village at Anekal with an estimated investment of Rs 1,980 crore was considered.

However, the Cabinet approved only the construction of an international cricket stadium at the site, leaving the broader sports village project undecided. PTI

