Heavy rains lash Karnataka; IMD issues 'orange' alert for coastal regions

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several parts of Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru, causing traffic congestion at major junctions on Wednesday.

Bengaluru recorded 4.3 mm of rainfall between 9 am and 5:30 pm, while coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada received heavy showers, prompting the IMD to issue an 'orange' alert.

Rainfall was also reported in Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Tumakuru, and Mysuru, among others.

The India Meteorological Department said several districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall until August 30, with an 'orange' alert in place for the coastal, Malnad, north interior, and south interior regions until August 29.

An 'orange' alert is issued when daily rainfall ranges between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.

In the north interior districts, wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are expected to persist until August 28, while similar conditions are likely in the south interior districts until August 29.

The IMD forecast for Bengaluru over the next 12 hours includes generally cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some areas. Sustained winds of 30–40 kmph are expected, with a maximum temperature around 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum near 20 degrees Celsius. PTI

