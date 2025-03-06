Karnataka: HC stays police notice to YouTuber for video on 2012 rape-murder case

The Karnataka High Court has issued a stay on the notice served to YouTuber MD Sameer by the Ballari police, which summoned him for an inquiry regarding his video broadcast on the 2012 Soujanya rape-murder case in Dharmasthala. The court also reprimanded the investigating officer.

The police issued a notice citing that the video had portrayed influential figures. The notice was served on Wednesday (March 5) night under Section 35(3) of the BNSS, directing Sameer to appear for an inquiry on Thursday morning. Challenging this, Sameer filed a petition seeking its quashing.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, heading a single-judge bench, heard the case and observed that the notice issued by the Ballari police violated the state government’s notification dated December 30, 2024. The court pointed out that, as per established legal procedures, a copy of the FIR should have been attached to the notice, which was not done. Consequently, the court stayed the notice until the next hearing, scheduled for March 12.

What Sameer claimed in video

Soujanya, a second-year pre-university student, was allegedly raped and murdered at Manjunatheshwara College in Dharmasthala in October 2012. The sole accused in the case, Santhosh Rao, was acquitted by a CBI Special Court in June 2023, which the Karnataka High Court upheld last year.

In a 38-minute video uploaded on February 27, Sameer claimed that “a powerful person from Dharmasthala” controlled criminal activities in the temple town. He also alleged that “Nishanth, nephew of the powerful person' and others were behind the incident.

Incidentally, Soujanya’s parents reportedly said Santhosh was wrongfully implicated and the real culprits are "important persons'' from Dharmastala.

As Sameer’s video went viral, some goons raised a hue and cry, accusing him of insulting Hindus. The Cowl Bazar police have registered an FIR suo motu, stating that Sameer’s video has hurt the religious sentiments of the people of Dharmasthala. The case has been filed under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Targeted because of Muslim identity?

On Tuesday (March 4) night, Sameer released another video claiming that he was being targeted because of his Muslim identity. There have also been allegations that the police entered Samir’s house late on Wednesday and tried to arrest him. Sameer himself confirmed this through a Facebook Live session at 1 am.

Meanwhile, an alleged order issued by ADGP (Law & Order) started circulating widely on Wednesday evening. The order reportedly states, “Sameer’s video has the potential to disrupt law and order; the Social Media Monitoring Cell should take action.” This order has triggered widespread public outrage.

Former cop joins YouTuber

Sameer, along with former police officer Girish Mattannanavar, who was known for his fight for justice in the Soujanya case, appeared on Facebook Live late Wednesday night and claimed that he had been receiving serious death threats.

He further stated, “The issue is not that I spoke about the Dharmasthala Soujanya case; the problem is that a Muslim spoke about it, and I am being labelled as anti-Hindu. But I have always raised my voice against injustice, and that is my true religion, which I will continue to follow.”

Sameer questioned, “If I were anti-Hindu, why would I raise my voice for justice in a case where a Hindu girl was wronged? Let’s talk about justice — that is true religion.”

(This article first appeared in The Federal Karnataka)