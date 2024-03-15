'Haven't seen more messed up city': Bengaluru man gets waiting time of 50 minutes for Uber

Bengaluru has often hogged the limelight for its private commuting experiences, whether it be high fares or endless traffic congestion.



Though online cab booking apps are a saviour, especially when you are in a haste, it can also cause unease when you have to wait longer than expected for the cab to arrive at your location. A commuter in Bengaluru took to social media platform X, sharing a screenshot of his Uber cab booking that showed a waiting period of 50 minutes.



Along with it, he wrote, “I haven’t come across any city more messed up than Bangalore. Also perhaps the most corrupt city in India; from auto drivers to Uber drivers, from politicians to babus. How would things change?”



The post elicited a lot of comments from users, who narrated their own forgettable experiences after booking a cab in the city.





I haven’t seen come across any city more messed up than Bangalore.



Also perhaps the most corrupt city in India; from auto drivers to Uber drivers, from politicians to babus.



How would things change? pic.twitter.com/86QYr9bFT6 — Rajesh Sawhney 🇮🇳 (@rajeshsawhney) March 13, 2024

“Today itself Uber driver from Bangalore Airport refused to switch on the AC saying Uber Go doesn't come with AC. When I insisted he switched on and at drop was demanding additional AC charges. Never faced this in any other city!” wrote a user.



Another person agreed with Rajesh and said, “Indeed, sir, having worked across six cities in India, I can assert that Bangalore’s level of corruption is unparalleled. It’s akin to an endemic that impacts everyone, from rickshaw drivers to government officials.”

A user, however, defended Uber, asserting that a 50-minute wait time is realistic during peak hours if the driver is located 20 km away. “If the driver is 20 km away then 50 min is legit in rush hours in probably any tier 1 city. Uber is messing up by allocating a driver far away,” he wrote. “That is problem with the App allocating the driver, stop blaming the city or the residents?” chipped in another.

