Karnataka's ‘guarantee’ schemes made ‘impactful change’: Congress releases study report

The Congress, sharing an independent study report, on Friday (October 3) claimed that its government’s ‘guarantee’ schemes in Karnataka have delivered “impactful and measurable change” in the lives of the state’s people.

The findings were released by Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary (Communications) of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

What Ramesh said

“The Karnataka Government's Five Guarantees implemented over the past two years have delivered impactful and measurable change. A new report from an independent study involving four eminent research and academic institutes comprehensively evaluates the results of these guarantees,” Rajya Sabha MP Ramesh said while sharing the results of the study, on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Also read: CM Siddaramaiah will serve full five-year term: G Parameshwara

“The verdict is unambiguous: Women are healthier, more mobile, and empowered in the family and in society. Families are making long-term investments in their health and education. Local economies are stronger, with demand boosted at the grassroots,” he added.

As per the study, the Shakti scheme has had a remarkable impact on women’s empowerment. Free bus travel has enabled 19 per cent of beneficiary women to access better-paying jobs or find new work, while in Bengaluru urban district, this figure has risen to 34 per cent, underscoring the scheme’s effectiveness. In addition, 72 per cent of women reported that the scheme has boosted their self-confidence.

Gruhalakshmi scheme

The Gruhalakshmi scheme, which offers Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to women heads of households, is largely being spent on family welfare. According to the report, 94 per cent of beneficiaries used the money to buy nutritious food, 90 per cent spent it on healthcare, and nearly 50 per cent allocated a portion of it towards their children’s education.

Also read: Shivakumar warns Karnataka Congress leaders against leadership change talk

The Annabhagya scheme has enabled 91 per cent of families to save on foodgrain expenses and redirect that money towards buying more nutritious items such as vegetables and milk.

Meanwhile, the Gruhajyoti scheme has helped 72 per cent of women beneficiaries’ households increase electricity usage, with 43 per cent of families purchasing new household appliances, thereby raising their standard of living.

Yuvanidhi encourages youth skill development

Under the Yuvanidhi scheme, which provides financial assistance to unemployed youth, 42 per cent of beneficiaries reported using the allowance for skill development and job searches. This, the report notes, is helping them move towards self-reliance.

The government has allocated Rs 51,300 crore for these ‘guarantee’ schemes in the 2025-26 Budget, claiming that this has boosted people’s purchasing power and raised the state’s per capita income. However, Opposition parties have alleged that these schemes have worsened Karnataka’s financial situation.