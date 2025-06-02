'Gruha Arogya Yojane' is a statewide scheme in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jun 2 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Monday announced the statewide expansion of "Gruha Arogya Yojane", under which people aged 30 and above in rural areas will be provided screening and management for 14 Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs).

Initially piloted in Kolar district, the scheme, which was formally launched by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on October 24, 2024, demonstrated a robust community-based approach where dedicated health teams conducted door-to-door screening for major NCDs, it said.

Following its success, the initiative is extended to all districts in Karnataka to ensure equitable access to essential health services, officials said.

"Initially screening was conducted for major NCDs in individuals aged 30 years and above, which included: Diabetes, Hypertension, three common cancers: Oral, Breast and Cervical (the latter two for females). Now as the Gruha Arogya Yojane (Health Care Services, Near to Home) shall be expanded across the state, the key features of the programme will include screening free of cost for individuals aged 30 years and above for 14 NCDs," the Health and Family Welfare Department said in a statement.

The noncommunicable diseases are -- Diabetes, Hypertension, Oral Cancer, Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Diabetic Foot, Mental Health Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Diabetic Retinopathy, Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Anemia (19-29 yrs), it stated.

Recalling that the scheme was launched last year in one of the districts, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "We wanted to take it to all the districts, but we've taken some more time now because of the modifications in the programme. Earlier, we were only covering six noncommunicable diseases--part of this: a few of the cancer detection, blood pressure, and diabetes... Now it's gone up to 14 NCDs -- that can be checked under this." Not limiting to only diabetes, BP, and some of the cancers, the minister said the scheme will now also cover mental health issues, fatty liver disease, diabetic retinopathy, chronic kidney disease, and diseases which are connected to the nerves.

"This is a huge programme which will require a lot of monitoring and proper implementation. It will have a huge impact on preventing noncommunicable diseases, because we are seeing a rise in cancers, heart attacks, kidney diseases, nervous disorders, mental issues. So if you can detect them early, prevent them early, and cure them early, it saves money, and they can lead a better, healthy life," he told PTI Videos.

The health department said that as part of the scheme, once the NCD is diagnosed, individuals are provided protocol drugs free of cost at their nearest Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM).

Elaborating the role of health personnel in implementing the scheme, the department further stated that while ASHA workers will facilitate community mobilisation, household risk assessment and awareness generation, Community Health Officers and Primary Health Care Officers will conduct screening at AAM and enter data into the NCD portal.

The medical officers will be responsible to provide diagnosis, treatment and long-term management, it added. PTI

