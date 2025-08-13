Got 2,800 dogs killed to make kids safe, says Karnataka MLC

In a revelation that would put even organisers of China’s dog meat festival to shame, a leader from Karnataka admitted of supervising the killing of 2,800 dogs to ensure children’s safety and said he would not mind going to jail for the cause.

SL Bhojegowda, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from the Janata Dal (Secular), on Tuesday, August 12, made the claim and demanded a petition in the Supreme Court.

He said in the Legislative Council, which is currently in session, that Karnataka should become the first Indian state to ask the Supreme Court to act against dogs.

Leader slams animal lovers

The politician said they also harbour concern for animals but slammed the animal lovers as “another menace”. He expressed concern for young children who have been facing attacks from stray dogs, something read in news daily.

The MLC also slammed those who are against the idea of removing stray dogs from the streets. He said the government should leave a few of the animals in the compounds of those who disagree so that they could understand the reality.

He recounted supervising an act while heading the civic body in Chikkamagaluru, located around 240 kilometres from Bengaluru, once. He said they mixed “something” with meat and gave it to around 2,800 dogs, and after they were dead, buried them under coconut trees, allegedly to become natural compost. “Let’s go to jail also if needed for the safety of our kids,” Bhojegowda said.

Culling of dogs in large numbers has been reported time and again from several southern states for years now, annoying animal activists.

Karnataka debates stray dog menace

The debate around stray dogs in the Karnataka Council comes at a time when the Supreme Court has asked the Delhi government and local bodies to catch the canines and put them in shelters.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case on the growing instances of stray dogs attacking children, including infants. It said the dogs picked up should not be released back into the public space.

The order has left the public divided. While some agreed with it, given the dog menace on the streets in India has become a major concern for citizens and administrations, others have questioned whether simply relocating dogs to shelters would be sufficient, as Delhi lacks shelters to keep so many of them.

Dog attacks have been a major cause of concern in Karnataka too. The matter was taken up by the Council after a spate of incidents recently in which a 70-year-old man died after being allegedly mauled by a pack of stray dogs, two college students and a three-year-old girl had to be hospitalised after getting bitten by dogs.

Bengaluru’s civic body has also faced the wrath for allegedly failing to find a solution.