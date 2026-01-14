German Chancellor’s Bengaluru visit was private, says Karnataka minister

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Wednesday defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, saying they did not receive German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit here as it was a private, pre-scheduled programme.

Patil accused the opposition BJP of "politicising" the visit of an international dignitary and termed it "irresponsible." Merz visited Bengaluru on Tuesday, the second day of his two-day visit to India. He was received at the Kempegowda International Airport by Patil and senior state officials.

The opposition BJP, taking a dig at Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, alleged that they skipped receiving the German chancellor and instead chose to be in Mysuru to receive Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was transiting to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

“The Hon’ble German Federal Chancellor’s visit was entirely a private, pre-scheduled programme, limited to visits to Bosch and IISc, with no official talks with the state government,” Patil said in a post on 'X'.

“In such a situation, the question of the CM or ministers formally receiving him does not arise. Had there been any government-level engagements, the Hon’ble chief minister himself would have led the reception,” he said.

Patil said that, as instructed by Siddaramaiah and in keeping with protocol, a formal welcome and see-off were extended.

“The BJP’s attempt to politicise even a private visit of an international dignitary is petty and irresponsible,” he claimed.

Accusing the Congress government of “misplaced priorities and missed opportunities”, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly R Ashoka earlier said that welcoming the head of government from one of the world’s strongest economies had been relegated to the back seat, while “political loyalty and high command pleasing” were given precedence over Karnataka’s global standing.

During his visit, Merz toured the India headquarters of German technology major Bosch at Adugodi and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the Indian Institute of Science, before departing from Bengaluru.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the state government was not invited to any of the events attended by the German chancellor and added that it appeared he had arrived and departed without official state-level engagement.

“Patil went as minister-in-waiting, but the state government was not invited to any of the events he attended. He held a press conference, and the German delegation brought its own press. Even the local press was not invited,” Parameshwara said.

“In a way, he came and left without the state’s involvement. Such situations should not arise. We also want to show our respect to foreign dignitaries who visit our state,” he added.

Parameshwara said the state government would have acted in accordance with directions from the Ministry of External Affairs and added that when a foreign head of government visits a state, the state government should be given an opportunity to extend its respects.

Referring to India’s federal structure, he said that while practices may differ elsewhere, both the Centre and states have defined roles in India, and the state government should be involved when a foreign head of government visits.

When asked whether the Centre had officially informed the state government about the visit, Parameshwara said he was not aware and that there was a need to ascertain what directions were issued. PTI

