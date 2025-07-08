Karnataka: Former MP DK Suresh appears before ED

Bengaluru, Jul 8 (PTI) Former MP D K Suresh on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case against a woman who is alleged to have cheated a number of people, official sources said.

This is the second time when Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, appeared before the ED officials in a span of a fortnight.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the woman, Aishwarya Gowda (33), in April following searches against her, Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, and a few others.

The ED had then said in a statement that the woman claimed proximity to various "high-profile" politicians and cheated people by promising them high returns against gold, cash, and bank deposits. She is alleged to have used the name of Suresh and claimed to be his sister.

There are at least three cheating cases registered against Aishwarya Gowda, her husband Harish K N, and a few others at Chandra Layout and Rajarajeshwari Nagar police stations in Bengaluru, Suresh had earlier told reporters that he had no connection with the woman.

He also said he had lodged a complaint with the local police, accusing her of misusing his name. PTI

