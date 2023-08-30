Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy hospitalised after complaining of discomfort

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday (August 31) after complaining of weakness and discomfort.



In a statement, Apollo Hospitals, where the 63-year-old JD(S) leader has been admitted, said he was immediately evaluated, and his treatment was begun. He has responded well, the hospital said in the health bulletin.

"Currently, Kumaraswamy is haemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent and he has been kept under close observation," it said. “Let us collectively send our thoughts and prayers for his swift recovery," it added.





