India reports first HMPV cases: 2 infants diagnosed with virus in Karnataka

A three-month old baby and another eight-month-old in Bengaluru are suspected to have been infected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), official sources said.

The cases were detected at a private hospital in the city by the Indian Council of Medical Research through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the ministry said.

An eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.

No travel history

The infected infants and their families have no recent history of international travel, ruling out exposure from other regions or countries, said the ministry.

It emphasised that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries.

No unusual surge

Furthermore, based on the current data from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in influenza-like illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country, it added.

The ministry said it is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels. The ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is already providing timely updates regarding the situation in China to further inform the ongoing measures.

The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed, the ministry stated.

The Karnataka health department had on January 4 said that there has been no case of HMPV reported in Karnataka. Amid the surge of the respiratory illness in China, these are the first two cases to be reported in India.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that primarily affects the lungs and airways. HMPV, a relatively under-recognised pathogen, has been a silent contributor to seasonal respiratory illnesses globally.

Discovered in 2001, HMPV is a member of the paramyxovirus family and is closely related to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It can infect people of all ages but poses a higher risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, or direct contact with contaminated surfaces.

Severe cases can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia, particularly in high-risk groups.

Symptoms and treatment

Symptoms include low-grade to moderate fever, persistent cough and may become severe, nasal stuffiness or runny nose, difficulty breathing, wheezing, and flaring nostrils.

There is no specific anti-viral treatment for HMPV, so prevention is the best way of controlling its spread, said doctors. Following simple measures such as washing hands regularly, covering mouth while coughing and avoiding close contact with sick individuals can help reduce its spread. In severe cases, the illness is managed through hydration, fever control, and oxygen therapy.

