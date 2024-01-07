First 31m U-girder cast for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) A 31-meter long, single span U-girder, has been successfully cast for the first time in India for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project on Saturday night at Casting Yard, Devanahalli.

It is an important milestone in construction of Bengaluru suburban Rail Project, the BSRP said in a statement.

The "Mallige' line or Corridor-2 includes construction of around 8 km viaduct or elevated section, from Hebbal to Yeshvantpura, using such U-girders.

U-girders are U-shaped pre-tensioned precast girders that allow track to be laid right away. U-girders are widely used in metro projects all over the world since they not only ensure superior quality but also save construction time.

"So far, 28-metre-long U-girders have been used in other metros. These girders are cast in the yards and will be transported to the location and launched over piers using high capacity cranes/launchers," the BSRP said.

It requires careful planning and accuracy to cast these U-girders in casting yards, away from the cities, it added. PTI

