Farmers' suicide rate shoots up as agricultural crisis grips Karnataka

Karnataka is facing a severe agricultural crisis, with 1,182 farmers committing suicide over the past 15 months due to severe drought, crop damage, lack of yield and heavy debt burden.

The distressing statistics reveal that in 2022-23, 968 farmers took their own lives, primarily due to rain shortage, crop failures and overwhelming debt. The situation has worsened in 2023-24.

Suicides, compensation

The Revenue Department presented detailed data on suicides at a recent meeting of District Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Jilla Panchayats, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

As per records, 1,182 farmers killed themselves between April 1, 2023 and July 4, 2024.

Belagavi district recorded the highest number of suicides at 122 followed by Haveri (120) and Dharwad (101). Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Udupi reported no farmer suicide.

Of the total, the families of 1,003 suicide victims were deemed eligible for compensation. A total of 161 cases were rejected for various reasons.

North Karnataka

Compensation has been distributed to 994 families. In nine cases, the distribution is pending at the District Commissioner level and decisions are yet to be made on 18 cases, according to the Revenue Department.

"More farmers from parts of North Karnataka have committed suicide. Due to failed rains and crop damage, many farmers were unable to repay bank loans and chose to end their lives by hanging. Some consumed poison in their fields. It is necessary to conduct a proper study on why farmers are taking such drastic steps," said a senior official of the Agriculture Department.

Crop insurance

"If crops are lost due to natural calamities, crop insurance compensation will be provided. Under the Karnataka Raita (Farmer) Suraksha (Security) Prime Minister's Phasan Bima Yojna, farmers are allowed to register for crop insurance. For the 2024–25 financial year, a target of 19.43 lakh farmers has been set for crop insurance registration. In the 2024 monsoon season, 5.08 lakh farmers have registered for crop insurance," an Agriculture Department official said.

Karnataka's agricultural sector has been severely hit by a devastating combination of drought and heavy rains, resulting in significant crop damage and financial losses for farmers.

Severe drought

A staggering 223 out of 236 taluks in the state have been affected by drought, with 196 severely impacted. The financial toll has been immense, with crop damage estimated at Rs 35,162 crores.

This has prompted Karnataka to request Rs 18,171 crores in relief from the Central government.

Heavy rains, winds

The previous year’s severe drought left Karnataka’s farmers struggling. The situation worsened when heavy rains and winds hit the state from April 2023 onwards.

The extreme weather conditions led to extensive crop damage, exacerbating the difficulties faced by farmers. The state government had to declare 223 taluks drought-affected after both the southwest and northeast monsoons failed.

In North Karnataka, the heartland of the state's agrarian economy, the situation is particularly dire.

Fruits, vegetables damaged

Fakirappa Guddimani from the Farmers Association in Bagalkot District noted that despair persists even in regions with irrigation facilities. Cultivation of crucial crops such as sugarcane, black gram, green gram, soybean, ginger and rice has been fraught with challenges, driving some farmers to suicide.

Across districts like Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysore, Haveri and Kalaburagi, essential crops like banana, onion, tomato and lemon suffered substantial losses. In Kolar and Belagavi, the double whammy of drought and excessive rain devastated crops, compounding the agricultural sector's woes.

Kalaburagi saw papaya crops ravaged by untimely rains, dealing a severe blow to farmers who were hopeful for returns on their investments.

Unpredictable weather

Meanwhile, in Chikkamagaluru, small coffee and pepper growers battled heatwaves and rising temperatures that damaged their yields, while areca farmers in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada grappled with premature fruit drop due to inadequate rainfall.

The unpredictable weather patterns, oscillating between drought and heavy rains, have not only obliterated crops but also shaken farmers' confidence in their future.

Drying rivers

Karnataka's agricultural sector, heavily reliant on favourable weather conditions, finds itself grappling with these adversities, leaving many farmers uncertain about their future livelihoods.

In Bagalkot in North Karnataka, dwindling water flows in rivers like Malaprabha, Ghataprabha and Krishna have exacerbated water scarcity, affecting livestock and drinking water projects. This crisis, coupled with mounting financial burdens, has pushed many farmers to the brink.

The spectre of loans remains a primary driver behind the alarming rates of farmer suicides. Despite government interventions such as loan waivers and relief schemes, the crisis persists. Officials acknowledge that prolonged droughts in recent years have pushed farmers to desperate measures.

Debt crisis

Moreover, delays in drought relief, crop insurance payout and unsettled sugarcane payments for 2023-24 have worsened the situation. The inability to repay loans taken for cultivation exacerbates farmers' distress, underscoring the urgent need for robust support mechanisms.

The confluence of unpredictable weather, mounting debts and inadequate governmental support has precipitated a dire crisis. Urgent and comprehensive measures are imperative to mitigate their suffering and secure the future of agriculture in the state.

CM’s diktat

A total of 2,225 villages and over 20 lakh people in the state are affected by floods and landslides every year. Farmers are affected more. Siddaramaiah has told officials to identify the villages and take action for a permanent relief.

He said that those whose houses and crops have been damaged due to rain this year should immediately settle the compensation claims as per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

He said he had told Deputy Commissioners to act liberally and provide compensation in the cases of farmers' suicides and help the distraught families by not rejecting the applications for compensation for minor reasons.

Counselling centres

The Revenue Department said it was opening farmers counselling centres at the district level. The department will identify farmers affected by debts and others to counsel them and provide necessary government support.

The farmers are mainly suffering due to non-payment of agricultural loans. Their social status has been ruined due to debts. Another reason is the loss in crop cultivation due to droughts, floods and other weather conditions, said Kuruburu Shanthakumar, president of the Federation of Farmers Associations.

He added: "This is a total failure by the Karnataka and Union governments in helping the farmers through drought relief fund or other facilities. The Karnataka government has neglected farmers and has not yet appointed a chairman for the Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission. This body only helps in fixing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) when the farmers face losses.”