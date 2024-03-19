Explosives found near Bengaluru school
Gelatine sticks and detonators were seized from an empty plot adjacent to a school, raising concern about potential illegal activities.
Days after a blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, the police found explosives near a school in Bellandur on Tuesday (March 19), raising concern among citizens. As per various reports, claimed police seized gelatine sticks and detonators from an empty plot near the school. Gelatine is often used in explosives for construction purposes.
A case has been filed.
(Details awaited)
Next Story