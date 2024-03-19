The Federal
Karnataka Police mobile network BSNL to Reliance Jio
Bengaluru police launched an investigation after discovering explosives near a local school premises | Representational photo

Explosives found near Bengaluru school

Gelatine sticks and detonators were seized from an empty plot adjacent to a school, raising concern about potential illegal activities.

19 March 2024 9:04 AM GMT

Days after a blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, the police found explosives near a school in Bellandur on Tuesday (March 19), raising concern among citizens. As per various reports, claimed police seized gelatine sticks and detonators from an empty plot near the school. Gelatine is often used in explosives for construction purposes.

A case has been filed.

(Details awaited)

Karnatakabomb threat
