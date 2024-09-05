Electric shocks given in private parts, says chargesheet against Darshan in murder case

The brutal and bloody torture that 33-year-old victim Renukaswamy underwent at the hands of Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa and his gang are detailed in the ‘watertight’ chargesheet submitted by the Bengaluru Police.

The chargesheet filed in the sensational kidnap and murder case of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy, clearly establishes the role of the jailed actor Darshan in the shocking crime that rocked the state and the Kannada film industry.

Ruptured testicles, inhuman torture

Now, the chargesheet exhaustively details the extent of the torture that Renukaswamy had to endure before his death. Darshan and his gang beat Renukaswamy so badly that they broke his chest bones. “Further, there are 39 injury marks all over his body and also a deep cut on the victim's head,” said the chargesheet.

Moreover, the gang reportedly used a megger machine, an electrical device which measures insulation resistance, to deliver electric shocks to Renukaswamy's private parts.

The megger device was used to damage Renukaswamy's testicle, revealed the chargesheet. The Chitradurga resident experienced unheard-of and inhuman torture before being hacked to death. His body bore multiple bruises, a missing ear, and ruptured testicles. Incriminating evidence

What’s more after committing this heinous crime, the chargesheet said how Darshan and the other accused used their influence and money to dispose of the body and attempted to destroy evidence. And, they also tried to frame other individuals to escape charges, read the chargesheet

Also, traces of Renukaswamy's blood were found on Darshan’s clothes and they also retrieved messages sent by his associates during the kidnapping, confinement, torture, murder, and disposal of the victim's body.

In the chargesheet, the police presented over 200 pieces of circumstantial evidence, including forensic reports indicating bloodstains on the clothing of Darshan and other accused individuals.

The evidence also includes a photograph from the crime scene showing a shirtless Renukaswamy pleading with the accused to stop beating him, CCTV footage capturing Darshan, and bloodstains on actor Pavithra Gowda's footwear, which she allegedly used to assault Renukaswamy.

Additionally, the footage shows Darshan leaving a pub, traveling to a shed in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar area, and returning to the pub after attacking Renukaswamy. After the incident, Darshan went off to Mysuru for the shooting of his upcoming movie, “Devil.” A Bengaluru police team on cracking the case arrested him in a hotel in Mysuru. Though the actor resisted the arrest, he was taken into custody, said reports.

The accused

In the chargesheet, Pavithra Gowda is labelled as A-1, and Darshan as A-2. There are fourteen individuals who have been charged in the murder case, and 14 others face charges of abduction and murder.

Karthik alias Kappe, Keshavamurthy, and Nikhil Nayak are charged with destruction of evidence.

The victim Renuswamy, had allegedly sent explicit pictures of himself to Pavithra Gowda, Darshan's co-star and alleged girlfriend, who has also been arrested in connection with the incident. As per reports, Renukaswamy was an ardent fan of the actor and blamed Gowda for creating a rift between the actor and his wife.