ED chargesheets Kannada actor Ranya Rao, aides in gold smuggling case

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in Bengaluru in a money laundering case against Kannada actor Ranya Rao and two others linked to alleged gold smuggling.

Besides Rao, the federal probe agency named Tarun Konduru, the actor's alleged associate, and Bellari-based gold dealer Sahil Sakariya Jain in the prosecution complaint, an ED equivalent of a chargesheet.

The chargesheet was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru.

Harshavardini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao (32), was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3, 2025, at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after she arrived there from Dubai.

Officials recovered 14.2 kg of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from her possession.

According to the ED, the probe found that 127.28 kg of gold valued at Rs 102.55 crore was smuggled into India during March 2024-March 2025. The smuggled gold was disposed of in the domestic market through a network of handlers and jewellers, it said.

The proceeds of the sale were generated in cash and settled through "hawala" channels in India and abroad, according to the agency. These funds were further layered and routed through multiple bank accounts and entities to appear as legitimate business transactions, it claimed.

The probe found an "organised" and "structured" mechanism, involving the procurement of gold abroad, illegal import into India, cash-based disposal and subsequent laundering of proceeds through hawala and banking channels, was taking place.

"Such activities not only undermine the legal trade and financial systems but also erode public trust in institutions meant to regulate cross-border transactions," it alleged.

Assets worth Rs 34 crore of Rao were attached by the ED during the investigation. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)