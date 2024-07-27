'Dog meat' row in Bengaluru: Samples sent to lab for analysis

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) A day after the chaos at Bengaluru railway station over a large shipment of meat, the Karnataka Food Safety and Standards department on Saturday said samples of animal meat found in the parcels were collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis following which legal action will be initiated.

According to railway sources, tension prevailed at the railway station when a consignment of meat weighing about three tonnes loaded in cartons reached here from Jaipur in a train on Friday night.

Self-styled cow vigilantes claimed it was dog meat. However, meat dealer Abdul Razzaq, who had ordered the consignment, dismissed the charge and said it was sheep meat.

In a statement, the Food Safety and Standard Authority Commissionerate said, "The police department and officials from the Food Safety and Standards Department visited the railway station and conducted an investigation on July 26.

During the inspection, it was found that parcels received via a train from Rajasthan were being loaded into a transport vehicle in the outer premises of the station." According to them, there were a total of 90 parcels, and upon inspection, animal meat was found in the parcels. Samples were collected and sent to the food laboratory for analysis regarding species of animals.

"Based on the analysis reports, legal actions will be taken. Detailed information about the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) licenses of the senders and recipients of the parcels is being collected. If any discrepancies are found, further legal actions will be initiated as per regulations," it stated. PTI

