DK Shivakumar pitches Bengaluru as global tech hub with Rs 1 lakh crore infra plan

Describing Bengaluru as an “ever-evolving engine of transformation,” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday (November 18) said the state government is investing over Rs 1 lakh crore to upgrade the city’s infrastructure.



Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru’s development, made the remarks at the inauguration of the 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. The event, touted as Asia’s largest technology summit, is being organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & Bt, Government of Karnataka, in partnership with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

Massive infra push unveiled

“We recognise that technology, innovation, and investment flourish only when the foundations are strong. That's why our government is accelerating infrastructure at an unprecedented speed,” Shivakumar said.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted that the government has launched mega infrastructure projects in Bengaluru -- twin tunnel project of 40 km at Rs 42,500 crore, double Decker Metro 41 km at Rs 18,000 crore, elevated corridor 110 km at Rs 15,000 crore, buffer roads 320 km at Rs 5,000 crore, SkyDeck at Rs 500 crore, and Bangalore Business Corridor of 74 km at Rs 27,000 crore. “We are spending over 1 lakh crore on Bengaluru city to improve infrastructure,” he added.

Highlighting that a second airport is being planned for Bengaluru, the Deputy CM said the Karnataka government will also set up a dedicated secretariat for NRIs to provide better support and coordination.

Enhanced support for NRIs

“We are developing residential layouts for NRI's; a world class city near Bidadi in 9,000 acres - AI City. We are building an international complex to house all international business houses,” he said, adding that no other cities match Bengaluru weather and culture.

Asserting that technology and talent are Bengaluru’s twin pillars, Shivakumar said, Bengaluru's strength lies not just in its infrastructure or policy incentives, it lies in its people.



Appealing industry captains to help the government in making rural education strong with CSR, while stating that necessary policies are being brought in this regard, the Deputy CM said, "Together, let us build a future where technology, creativity, and enterprise create opportunities not only for our state or our country, but for the entire world.”

“I assure you on behalf of Karnataka that we will co-operate and extend all possible support for mutual growth,” he said.

(With agency inputs)