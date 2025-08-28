Under fire Shivakumar: 'People’s only job is to find fault, better not to speak'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is facing criticism over several issues including singing the RSS anthem, on Thursday (August 28) said he would remain silent and media could approach Congress party’s spokespersons for comments on any topic.

The BJP has also slammed Shivakumar for stating that “Chamundeswari hill is not exclusive property of Hindus”.

Wadiyar slams Shivakumar

Mysuru BJP MP and scion of the Mysuru Royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraj Wadiyar had termed Shivakumar's statement on his family deity as “hurting”.

Also read: Kharge calls Shivakumar’s RSS anthem episode a ‘closed chapter’ after apology

“It’s a very painful and ridiculous statement. At a time when people are worshipping the Goddess Gouri and Ganesha, a statement was given that hurts the Hindu sentiments, which is condemnable,” Wadiyar said.

On Thursday, Shivakumar took a swipe at Wadiyar.

“You see, people don’t tolerate when I speak some facts, be it Pramoda Devi (member of the Mysuru royal family), Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar or inside the Assembly,” a visibly upset Shivakumar told reporters.

‘Better not to speak’

He said, “People’s only job is to find fault in whatever I utter – be it politicians, journalists, or anybody else. This is what is going on. Better not to speak. There are other leaders and party spokespersons. You (reporters) better speak to them.”

Also read: Chamundi hill and Goddess Chamundi belong to every religion, says DK Shivakumar

Reporters approached Shivakumar for BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh’s post on X (formerly Twitter).

Targeting the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making Shivakumar apologise for his recital of RSS anthem inside the Karnataka Assembly on August 21, Santhosh posted on X: “Let that sink in ...@INCIndia under @RahulGandhi will never tolerate anything concerned with nationalism. They hate it tooth & nail & want everyone who are there with them to oppose anything that is nationalist.”

Row over Dasara inauguration

The BJP has launched a vehement attack on the Congress for choosing Banu Mushtaq, a Kannada litterateur from Muslim community who won Booker Prize for her book 'Heart Lamp', to inaugurate the Dasara festivities this year.

Alleging that Mushtaq has no respect for Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, another form of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the BJP leaders warned that they would launch a movement against the state government's decision.

Facing criticism from some party workers for his RSS anthem recital, Shivakumar, who is also state Congress president, recently tendered an apology.

(With agency inputs)